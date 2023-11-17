Waste management-VI: Piles of green waste accumulate in city due to neglect of municipal corporation

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 16

In the absence of a well-functioning system for collecting and transporting green waste from different areas of the city to produce compost, dry leaves and other organic waste are either discarded along with the general waste or dumped along roads or plots. Numerous cases have also emerged where dry leaves have been burnt along roads, in plots or in parks, in the absence of required checks by the civic body authorities.

There is no proper arrangement to collect green waste, despite the presence of numerous trees and plants along the roads. Currently, heaps of green waste are lying untreated along the roads in parts of Urban Estate Dugri, Rajguru Nagar, near Dandi Swami Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and various other parts of the city. Residents are urging the civic body to ensure the proper collection and transportation of such green waste for the purpose of producing compost.

Maninderjit Singh Benipal, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, highlighted that despite the abundance of trees and plants in their locality, neither the municipal corporation nor the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had implemented the necessary arrangements for collecting dry leaves or other green waste. Emphasising the potential of such organic waste to produce high-quality compost, Benipal urged the authorities concerned to implement essential measures for its management.

Since dry leaves are commonly dumped along roadsides, they often end up flowing into road gullies, causing blockages in the water drainage system or sewerage system. Benipal further said that the civic body should guarantee the collection of green waste from all areas, streets and houses and transport it to designated sites for composting purposes.

A member of the public action committee expressed concern, stating that despite numerous appeals against the burning of dry leaves and organic waste in the city, no effective measures had been implemented to curb such violations. He also said that incidents of burning green waste were prevalent even in the parks or roadsides. The dry tree leaves and broken branches are also found mixed with general waste at several secondary garbage collection points which is a serious matter.

Notably, the MC had earlier also issued some challans against the burning of garbage or green waste. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) previously had taken a strict note on burning such waste.

MC’s Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said that the MC has installed 10 shredder machines for green waste at different parks, including Rose Garden. Besides, compost pits have been made in various parks.

Kirpal Singh, an official from the Horticulture Wing of the MC, said the MC had established compost pits in around 560 out of the 892 parks in the city for the purpose of managing green waste. He said that segregated green waste like dry leaves can be taken to designated compost pits or to sites equipped with shredders.