Waste management-VIII: Garbage dump near Sidhwan Canal yet to be removed

A big garbage dump located along the bank of the Sidhwan Canal near the Gill Road bridge in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 18

The illegal dumping of solid waste into the Sidhwan Canal has remained a significant concern for years now. Although the Municipal Corporation (MC) is installing fencing barriers along the canal to discourage waste disposal, it has failed to remove a major garbage dump situated along the canal bank near Gill Road Bridge. Environmental activists have been demanding the MC and Irrigation Department to ensure removal of the garbage dump, but to no avail.

Voicing concerns over the dumping of solid waste, plastic bags, and other non-biodegradable materials into the canal, which is slated to serve as the source for the upcoming World Bank-funded 24x7 canal-based water supply project in the city, activists approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last year.

On July 2, the NGT recorded the MC’s stance on cleaning the canal. At that time, the civic body officials had claimed that approximately 90 per cent of the garbage had been cleared and the remaining 10 per cent would be cleaned within the next three months. They then directed the MC to dispose of the remaining solid waste at the dump site within three months and submit a subsequent action report. Unfortunately, the waste dump persists still.

According to officials, the MC has identified suitable land for the installation of a portable compactor transfer station to facilitate the transfer of secondary collection points and has corresponded with the Punjab Mandi Board. MC’s report, submitted to the NGT, indicates that the issue of land allocation is still pending. On November 2, the NGT directed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure compliance with NGT’s directives from the order dated July 21, 2023, within eight weeks. Failure to do so would result in the Municipal Commissioner of Ludhiana personally appearing before the Tribunal through virtual mode on the next scheduled hearing on January 11, 2024.

Environmental activist Mahinder Singh Sekhon said waste from the garbage dump often falls into thecanal. In response, they have organised multiple protests advocating the removal of this dump. Despite these efforts, the MC is yet to address the problem. “While fencing has been installed, it is not considered a reliable solution. Nobody should be allowed to dump garbage along the canal”, he added.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, one of the petitioners who moved the NGT regarding waste dumping in the canal, emphasised the need for concrete and stringent measures to be implemented by both the Irrigation Department and the Municipal Corporation to prevent the deposition of solid and other kinds of waste in Sidhwan Canal.

In January, a project was initiated to install chain-linked iron fencing along the 13-kilometer stretch of the canal within the city limits. This project, costing Rs 6.64 crore, aims to deter residents from dumping waste into the canal as per officials. Balwinder Singh, the MC’s Executive Engineer, said that 95% of the chain-link fencing project has been completed thus far.

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals' den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India's moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Hitting a stroke of luck

Hitting a stroke of luck


Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Chandigarh doctor tricked into buying fake gold, loses Rs 20 lakh

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code