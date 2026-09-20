Waste management tender, Buddha Nullah project to dominate Sept 21 F&CC meet

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) is set to meet again on Monday, after a series of meetings held recently, with the proposed integrated solid waste management project again expected to remain the biggest point of discussion.

Around 15 fresh resolutions are likely to be placed before the committee. However, the proposed waste-management project is likely to attract most attention as opposition to handing over door-to-door garbage collection and other operations to a private agency continues.

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The proposal has already faced objections in the previous F&CC meetings. Congress councillor and committee member Gaurav Bhatti had raised questions over the project while sanitation employees have also protested against the proposed outsourcing, fearing that it could affect the livelihood of workers engaged in garbage collection.

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Sources said the proposal could again face objections during Monday’s meeting. They said questions had also been raised over the procedure followed for clearing the agenda and the availability of members during the earlier meeting.

The meeting comes amid growing scrutiny of the MC’s decision-making process, with some committee members seeking clarity on development estimates, tenders and expenditure before projects are approved.

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Another important proposal before the committee will be related to maintaining a continuous flow of 200 cusecs of fresh water into the Buddha Nullah. The civic body is considering seeking financial assistance from the World Bank for the project.

Under the proposal, water would be lifted from the Sirhind Canal to Neelon through surface pumps so that the required flow can be maintained in the nullah, particularly during the lean period when canal discharge falls. A detailed project report has been prepared by the Water Resources Department in consultation with the Punjab Energy Development Authority and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. The estimated cost of the core project, including five years of operation and maintenance, is Rs 22.77 crore.

The Water Resources Department has already floated tenders for civil and mechanical components, and the works are stated to be ready for execution after the required administrative approval and release of funds.

The proposal is being considered in the backdrop of continuing efforts to maintain environmental flow in the dariya. The National Green Tribunal has also been monitoring pollution-related issues concerning the water body while a consistent release of 200 cusecs has been recommended as a dilution measure.