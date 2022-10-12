Waste processing machines inspected at dumpsite

Ludhiana, October 11
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal on Monday inspected machines installed by a firm for processing legacy waste at the main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village.
The MC Commissioner said that the company, Sagar Motors, was awarded the contract for the processing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The company official has been asked to start operations from October 20 after a trial run.
She said processing of 2,600 metric tonnes of legacy waste would be done daily. She asked the company official concerned to present a report in this regard within a week.
It is required to mention that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the MC’’s main garbage dumpsite.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent