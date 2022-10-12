Waste processing machines inspected at dumpsite

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal on Monday inspected machines installed by a firm for processing legacy waste at the main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village.

The MC Commissioner said that the company, Sagar Motors, was awarded the contract for the processing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The company official has been asked to start operations from October 20 after a trial run.

She said processing of 2,600 metric tonnes of legacy waste would be done daily. She asked the company official concerned to present a report in this regard within a week.

It is required to mention that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the MC’’s main garbage dumpsite.