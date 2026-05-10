Waste woes compound in Malerkotla amid sanitation workers’ statewide stir

Solid waste management issues have assumed graver proportions in Malerkotla amid sanitation workers’ statewide protest.

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The civic bodies of Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla are fighting a losing battle to ensure regular lifting of household waste.

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As sweepers and tempo operators are not undertaking door-to-door waste collection, dustbins are overflowing at households, and streets and roads are littered with stinking garbage.

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Saber Ali, a social activist from Malerkotla, alleged lack of planning and execution of projects had resulted in the present situation.

“Increase in population density, mushrooming of eateries, resorts and multi-storey buildings, and westernisation of lifestyle have multiplied production of garbage. However, manpower and space for dumping are major limiting factors for disposal,” added Ali.

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The situation is such that residents are taking assistance from their house-helps to dump garbage, with many reportedly using luxury cars to ferry the waste to distant places.

Officials, however, maintained efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

Harpreet Singh, sanitary superintendent, said they were working to identify additional dumping spaces.

“We have already prepared a draft plan for strengthening the solid waste management system and are waiting for the return of sanitary workers from the state-level strike,” added Harpreet.

Bhoj Raj Sharma, a social activist and former councillor, said, “Unfortunately, the authorities have not implemented guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Additionally, the facilities available under the mission remained underutilised. Personnel employed under the mission should be deployed to sensitise residents to the need for minimising production of non-degradable garbage.”

Residents of rural localities have been resorting to protests against authorities in Municipal Councils at all the three subdivisions as most of the permanent dumps are situated on outskirts of villages on link roads.