Wastewater 'discharged by dyeing units' accumulates at Ludhiana's Jeevan Nagar Chowk

Ludhiana, September 26
Residents are a harried lot due to the accumulation of coloured chemical-mixed water, seemingly from dyeing units, at Jeevan Nagar Chowk near the Focal Point. Commuters also avoided travelling on a stretch of the Focal Point to the Jeevan Nagar road due to the wastewater accumulation. The local residents blamed the departments concerned for ignoring the issue for the past some days.
Depts concerned ignoring issue: Residents
Residents of the area blamed the departments concerned for ignoring the issue for the past some days. A resident said water accumulation on the Jeevan Nagar road had become a nuisance for the people but there was no check by the authorities concerned.
A resident of Jeevan Nagar said water accumulation on the Jeevan Nagar road had become a nuisance for the people but there was no check by the authorities concerned.
“It is coloured wastewater released by dyeing units. It is difficult for us to pass through the stretch flooded with the dirty water. The Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) should check how the water from the dyeing units is getting accumulated at Jeevan Nagar Chowk. It should also be checked whether any sewerage or drainage line overflows in the area. Required measures should be taken to stop the accumulation of water.”
Jagjeet Singh Mann, resident of a nearby area, said: “It is a serious matter that the chemical-mixed coloured water is getting accumulated on the road. The matter must be probed by the departments concerned. Strict action should be taken against violators.”
MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said it seems the dyeing units’ water drainage line was overflowing there. “We will look into the matter and take necessary action in this regard,” he said.
