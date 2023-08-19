Water flow in Sutlej 50K cusecs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

Amid the swollen Sutlej, the Drainage Department asserted that they are reinforcing the Dhussi bundh at various vulnerable points across the district.

According to Akash Aggarwal, the department’s Executive Engineer, the water flow in the Sutlej was approximately 50,000 cusecs in Ludhiana on Friday. The flow was similar on Thursday.

He said the water level in the river was below the danger mark, adding that efforts were currently underway to enhance the Dhussi bundh’s strength.

An ex-serviceman residing near Mattewara in Garhi Fazal said: “We are monitoring the river’s water level. We urge the authorities to take action to reinforce the riverbank protection in our village.”