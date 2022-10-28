Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 27

Water samples of 20 government schools collected by the Health Department from across the district have failed the purity test. Though the government is making tall claims of providing all modern facilities to students of government schools, they are being devoid of basic facility of clean and safe drinking water.

70 samples flunked test three months ago Nearly three months ago, water samples of 70 government schools had failed the purity test and later, a drive was carried out to clean water tanks of the schools so that students could get supply of clean water but it seems that the ground reality still remains the same.

Pure drinking water still seems to be a distant dream for the students studying in government schools. Water samples of government schools failing the purity test is not a new thing as these have been failing the test in the past as well.

Nearly three months ago, water samples of 70 government schools had failed the purity test and later, a drive was carried out to clean water tanks of the schools so that students could get supply of clean water but it seems that the ground reality still remains the same.

A student of government school at Sidhwan Bet said he always carries his own water bottle to the school. “Whenever I drink water from the school, I fell sick. Hence, I make sure to carry my own water bottle with me,” he said.

Kuldeep Kaur, a parent whose ward studies in Class IV at a government school near Machhiwara, said on two occasions, her daughter fell sick and was complaining of stomach cramps.

“Contaminated water seems to be the only reason behind the same. Now, I make sure to give her a water bottle while going to school,” she said.

A medicine expert, Dr Harpreet Singh, said drinking contaminated water could cause various diseases among children. “Drinking contaminated or dirty water can cause numerous health issues such as water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea, cholera, intestinal cramps and dysentery. Safe and clean drinking water should be provided to children,” he said.

The schools of which samples failed test

Samples of Government Senior Secondary School, Rakba, Sudhar; Government Middle School, Hatur; Guru Nanak Bal Vikas Kender, Jagraon; Government High School, Rurka, Pakhowal; Government Primary School, Patti Multani, Sidhwan Bet; Government Senior Secondary School, Tihara, Sidhwan Bet; Government Primary School, Saludi Manupur; Government Primary School, Bharthala, Machhiwara; Government Middle School, Bharthala, Machhiwara; Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Bet; Government Primary School, Sawadi, Sidhwan Bet; Government Middle School, Sawadi, Sidhwan Bet; Government High School, Daheru, Manupur; Government Senior Secondary School, Lama Jat Poora, Hatur; Akal Akademi, Dhamot, Payal; Government Senior Secondary School, Babarpur, Malaud; SGGSS School, Goandwal; Manav Vikas Kender, Goandwal; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Barmi, Pakhowal; and Government Senior Secondary School, Ghungrali, have failed the purity test.