Water samples of 81 polling stations fail quality checks

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 14

In Ludhiana, 60.12 per cent voters turned up to exercise their franchise amid scorching heat. However, the quality of drinking water has raised concerns.

A total of 596 water samples were collected from schools located in the urban areas which were turned into polling booths for Parliamentary elections on June 1. Of the total number of samples collected, 81 samples have turned out to be non-potable. The schools include both government and private.

Some of the schools of which water samples failed the test were Sahib Public School Gurpal Nagar, Government Primary School Peeru Banda, Holy Heart Senior Secondary School at Punjab Mata Nagar, Government Primary School Madhupuri, MD Bhatt Memorial Public School at Shivaji Nagar, Government High School at Nanak Nagar Salem Tabri, Jain Public Senior Secondary School Benjamin Road, Government High School at Nanak Nagar Salem Tabri, Government Elementary School at Karabara, TM Public School at New Kundanpuri.

The failed samples have raised questions about the water facility at the polling stations as many people who came for voting drank water at the polling stations.

It has also raised concern about the students who regularly consume this water. Schools are presently closed for summer vacations and will be re-opening on July 1.

DC Sakshi Sawhney said instead of drinking water available in school, gulab sharbat and water from tankers was used at the polling station.

“Schools had got the water tanks cleaned a month ago on our orders. Certificates were also taken. The schools where samples are not satisfactory have been asked to take remedial measures immediately. The water sampling would be conducted again for these schools after a short period,” said the DC.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the water supplied from the tubewells is clean and chlorination is also done regularly. “Schools should get their water tanks cleaned before the re-opening of the schools,” he said.

