Water scarcity issue will be addressed soon: MLA

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 10
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Amargarh Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has claimed that the issue of water scarcity will be resolved soon for both rural and urban localities of the segment.
While grants worth Rs 111.05 crore had been sanctioned for irrigation schemes to provide canal water for fields of the constituency, sewerage and water supply projects would be completed at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh municipal councils soon, claimed the MLA.
Referring to information received from officials of the Municipal Council and Sewerage Board, Gajjanmajra said, “We have been told by officials concerned that almost canal water would be available for irrigating 85 per cent of agricultural land once the scheme is completed. Ninety per cent of the expenses required for starting connections will be borne by the government and the farmers desirous of availing the facility will have to contribute only 10 per cent of the total expenses.”
The canal water is more useful for irrigation purposes as it contained essential and non-essential minerals in desired ration, he argued.
Responding to a question, Gajjanmajra said the ongoing work on sewerage treatment plant (STP) would be completed soon and work on laying of sewerage pipes in ward number 4 would be started soon. He assured that pending work on all development projects would be resumed immediately after the row over issue of presidentship was resolved by councillors.
