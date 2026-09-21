DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Water shortage, garbage pile-up trouble Ward 86 in Ludhiana

Water shortage, garbage pile-up trouble Ward 86 in Ludhiana

Water supply problem has persisted for nearly three months at the Ludhiana locality

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Councillor said complaints had been repeatedly raised with officials of the Ludhiana MC's Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Cell but a permanent solution was yet to be found.
Advertisement

Residents of Ward 86 continue to face civic problems. Irregular water supply and a garbage dumping site are emerging as major concerns in the area.

The water supply problem has persisted for nearly three months, according to councillor Manjit Singh Dhillon. He said a tube-well bore had developed a fault and was repaired but the supply was disrupted again due to problems related to the motor and connection. The pending work has reportedly affected the supply for the past 10 days.

Advertisement

Dhillon said complaints had been repeatedly raised with officials of the MC Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Cell but a permanent solution was yet to be found. Residents have also complained of muddy and contaminated water being supplied in some parts of the ward.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, garbage continues to accumulate at a dumping point near Prinkle Ground despite a recent cleanliness drive. Dhillon said MLA Madan Lal Bagga and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar had visited the site on August 29 and initiated a cleaning work.

Residents said the continued waste accumulation was causing foul smell and unhygienic conditions. Following fresh complaints, Bagga has taken up the matter with officials and sought early action on water supply and sanitation issues.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts