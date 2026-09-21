Water shortage, garbage pile-up trouble Ward 86 in Ludhiana

Residents of Ward 86 continue to face civic problems. Irregular water supply and a garbage dumping site are emerging as major concerns in the area.

The water supply problem has persisted for nearly three months, according to councillor Manjit Singh Dhillon. He said a tube-well bore had developed a fault and was repaired but the supply was disrupted again due to problems related to the motor and connection. The pending work has reportedly affected the supply for the past 10 days.

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Dhillon said complaints had been repeatedly raised with officials of the MC Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Cell but a permanent solution was yet to be found. Residents have also complained of muddy and contaminated water being supplied in some parts of the ward.

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Meanwhile, garbage continues to accumulate at a dumping point near Prinkle Ground despite a recent cleanliness drive. Dhillon said MLA Madan Lal Bagga and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar had visited the site on August 29 and initiated a cleaning work.

Residents said the continued waste accumulation was causing foul smell and unhygienic conditions. Following fresh complaints, Bagga has taken up the matter with officials and sought early action on water supply and sanitation issues.