Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, March 25
Commuters and residents faced inconvenience due to waterlogging on a national highway stretch near Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, here. According to residents: “Rainwater and sewage had accumulated on the stretch for a few hours before draining out the same.”
Premjit Singh, a resident of Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, said waterlogging occurred again on Saturday morning after rainfall. “The sewer started overflowing in the area, resulting in the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on the main road. The water had drained out later. We have been complaining about the issue for a long time but it has not been fixed so far,” he added.
Premjit said the Municipal Corporation (MC) had previously installed a stormwater drainage system on the stretch. Officials had also claimed that sewers would not overflow once the new Jamalpur STP is operational. “However, dirty water accumulated on the main road again after rainfall. We want the civic body to find a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.
MC’s executive engineer Ranveer Singh countered the residents’ claims, stating that the sewers did not overflow anywhere on Chandigarh Road on Saturday. “I inspected the Chandigarh Road on Saturday morning, and the sewerage system was functioning properly. There was no complaint about sewer overflow. However, rainwater had accumulated on a stretch as road gullies were clogged. Our staff cleaned the road gullies and the accumulated rainwater was drained out,” he said.
Meanwhile, there were reports of waterlogging in some parts of the city, including Hambran Road, Ferozepur Road and the Haibowal area, after the rainfall. The road gullies were reportedly clogged in the affected areas. MC’s staff was deployed to clean the road gullies on Hambran Road and other areas.
The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, recorded 29 mm of rainfall on Saturday.
