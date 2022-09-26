Waterlogging in several areas after incessant rain lashes Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

After incessant rain lashed the city last night, waterlogging occurred in several areas. There was no relief from overflowing sewers on Panj Peer Road, Chandigarh Road, near Police Colony Chowk, Dhandari Khurd and other areas of the city.

A resident of Panj Peer Road, Pankaj Prabhakar, complained about overflowing sewers on the stretch to Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi today. Pankaj said the Barewal drain was lying choked as many dairy owners dumped cow dung in it due to which dirty water could not be drained from Panj Peer Road for many hours.

Whenever it rains, sewers overflow on Panj Peer road. Residents have been complaining about overflowing sewers for a long time but the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to find any permanent solution to the problem.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi said a project to instal a big sewer line would be proposed to solve the overflowing sewer problem on Panj Peer Road during the rainy days. He further said required action would be taken against those dumping cow dung in the drain.

Notably, residents of Chandigarh Road and Dhandari Khurd had also raised the issue of overflowing sewers many times in the past but to no avail. After rainfall, sewage accumulates on Chandigarh Road and also in various parts of Dhandari Khurd.

Meanwhile, waterlogging also occurred on Hambran Road, Lodhi Club Road underpass, a stretch along Lakkar Bridge, near Old Court Chowk, and low-lying areas of the city.