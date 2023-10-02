 Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension
Ward Watch Ward No 49

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Municipal Corporation’s defunct static waste compactor near Canal Bridge yet to be replaced

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

As static waste compactor is lying defunct, garbage lies in the open near Canal Bridge. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 1

Several parts of Atam Nagar, Kartar Nagar and Dugri Road near Model Town Extension (Block D) in Ward 49 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation) experience waterlogging every rainy season. Despite residents repeatedly raising their concern, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to find a permanent solution to the issue.

The residents are also troubled by issues such as traffic-related problems on Dugri Road and the defunct static waste compactor near Canal Bridge. Besides, clogged sewers and occasional instances of contaminated water supply in New Kartar Nagar and the presence of stray dogs in Block D of Model Town Extension are also major concerns for them. Some people also highlighted commercial activities in residential areas.

What residents say

We want issues related to waterlogging during rain in Kartar Nagar and parts of nearby Atam Nagar should be addressed. Streets are not regularly cleaned in our area. We demand streets must be regularly cleaned and provision of public toilets be made available in the market. —Pardeep Singh, Kartar Nagar

The non-functional static waste compactor near Canal Bridge must be fixed to prevent insanitary conditions. We want the authorities to address issues such as traffic congestion on Dugri Road, waterlogging during rain, cable entanglements and stray dog menace. Moreover, unplanned commercialisation of residential areas needs to be strictly stopped. —Deepak Nagpal, Block D, Model Town Extension

Voicing their grievances, the residents pointed out that rain waterlogging was a common problem near Atam Park, a school and a few other sections of Atam Nagar, including the street leading to a temple. They demanded that the MC should address the issue promptly. Additionally, a few streets in the Atam Nagar have developed potholes.

Shopkeepers in nearby Kartar Nagar and New Kartar Nagar complained about lack of cleanliness and the absence of public toilets for both shopkeepers and visitors. Near the Dugri railway tracks, garbage is openly dumped along a road.

A resident of New Kartar Nagar near Dhuri rail tracks said: “Sewers here often get blocked and we have recently faced issues due to contaminated water supply. The MC needs to resolve these problems promptly.”

Deepak Nagpal from D Block, Model Town Extension, pointed out that the city’s first static waste compactor system near the Canal bridge had been non-functional for the past few years. As a result, waste was being dumped openly and leachate from garbage accumulates along the road, emitting a foul odour. It was difficult to pass through the area due to the stench.

MC officials had previously stated that the old static waste compactor system would be replaced with a new one in the near future. However, the new system is yet to be installed.

Some residents from the same locality pointed out major waterlogging problems during rainy days near a school in Block D of Model Town Extension on Dugri Road. They also highlighted lack of action to address traffic congestion on Dugri Road and the absence of proper checks on commercial establishments in residential areas. There are no public toilet facilities in the newly developed Leisure Valley along the Sidhwan Canal.

The residents also raised concerns about the tangled mess of cables and dangling wires, which had not seen any attention from the relevant authorities. Furthermore, a railway overbridge had not been constructed on the Dana Mandi road.

The inhabitants have also expressed concerns about snatching incidents in their area and were calling on the government to install CCTVs and increase police patrolling.

Rajinder Kaur of the Congress had won the elections from Ward 49 in 2018. She, unfortunately, passed away in 2021. Over the past five years, development works, such as road and street construction or recarpeting and interlocking tile installations, were carried out in various parts of the ward.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

2
Sports

Asian Games: Patiala royal family's Rajeshwari Kumari emulates father Randhir Singh by winning silver in Trap team competition

3
J & K

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

4
Punjab

'INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain', says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

5
India

History-sheeter, associate who flew from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad to steal Rs 10.72 lakh from ATM held

6
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

7
World

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

8
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

9
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

10
Trending

Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for two occupants

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

India, US ‘desirable, optimal’ partners: EAM vows to take ties to different level

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

Day on, Glasgow gurdwara says open to all

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Moga’s Toor, Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

Moga's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch

MEDAL RUSH: 15 in a day

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

13 dead at nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia


Cities

View All

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

2 arrested with over 1-kg heroin

Five booked for murder attempt

Man sitting in park loses cellphone to snatchers

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 trauma centre hangs fire, patient care hit

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

Number of students in Delhi govt schools decreases by 30,000: RTI

Two years after ex-cop went missing, three held for murder

Driver held for duping employer of Rs 4.44 lakh

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Woman nabbed in drug case died of illness: Cop

Minor scuffle breaks out between protesters, policemen in Phagwara

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Open House: What needs to be done to check the increasing stray dog menace?

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Talent show at Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off