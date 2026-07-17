WB official reviews progress of surface water supply project

Srinivasa Podipireddy, senior water and sanitation specialist, World Bank, and co-task team leader (co-TTL) of the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP), visited Ludhiana on Thursday to review the progress of the World Bank and AIIB-funded Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Scheme (LSWSS).

Advertisement

One of the largest urban infrastructure projects in the state, the project is being implemented by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, under the leadership of Mayor Inderjit Kaur and Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar.

Advertisement

In the morning, Srinavasa had a meeting with the Joint Commissioner, MC, and CEO of the Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited, Vineet Kumar, and took the review of the current status of the utility. The review was attended by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the leadership of Chief Engineer Ravinder Garg, Superintending Engineer Dr Parul Goyal and Project Manager Er Gurvinder Pal Singh, along with officials of the PIU, consultants, and representatives of the executing agency.

Advertisement

During the visit, the delegation inspected the 580 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bilga village, ongoing transmission pipeline corridors and multiple Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) construction sites. A detailed review of key civil components, construction sequencing, project scheduling

and work planning for upcoming milestones were undertaken to ensure timely execution. The PIU presented the latest project status, highlighting the physical progress achieved, pipeline installation works, OHSR construction, rehabilitation of existing reservoirs, procurement status and upcoming construction targets. Discussions also focused on technical and execution-related challenges, including constraints, utility shifting and coordination with various stakeholder departments.