DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / WB official reviews progress of surface water supply project

WB official reviews progress of surface water supply project

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
World Bank and MC officials review the progress of the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Srinivasa Podipireddy, senior water and sanitation specialist, World Bank, and co-task team leader (co-TTL) of the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP), visited Ludhiana on Thursday to review the progress of the World Bank and AIIB-funded Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Scheme (LSWSS).

Advertisement

One of the largest urban infrastructure projects in the state, the project is being implemented by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, under the leadership of Mayor Inderjit Kaur and Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar.

Advertisement

In the morning, Srinavasa had a meeting with the Joint Commissioner, MC, and CEO of the Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited, Vineet Kumar, and took the review of the current status of the utility. The review was attended by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the leadership of Chief Engineer Ravinder Garg, Superintending Engineer Dr Parul Goyal and Project Manager Er Gurvinder Pal Singh, along with officials of the PIU, consultants, and representatives of the executing agency.

Advertisement

During the visit, the delegation inspected the 580 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bilga village, ongoing transmission pipeline corridors and multiple Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) construction sites. A detailed review of key civil components, construction sequencing, project scheduling

and work planning for upcoming milestones were undertaken to ensure timely execution. The PIU presented the latest project status, highlighting the physical progress achieved, pipeline installation works, OHSR construction, rehabilitation of existing reservoirs, procurement status and upcoming construction targets. Discussions also focused on technical and execution-related challenges, including constraints, utility shifting and coordination with various stakeholder departments.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts