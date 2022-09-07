Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

A team of the World Bank along with officials of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the Irrigation Department on Tuesday visited the Bilga village site where a water treatment plant under the upcoming 24x7 canal water supply project has to be installed. MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg was also present.

Garg said the team checked how the water pipeline would be installed for the supply of untreated water to the plant. The treated water from the plant would be then supplied to city residents. The MC had earlier identified sites for overhead service reservoirs for the project. The team also conducted a meeting with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal today.