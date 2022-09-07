Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

Ludhiana, September 6
A team of the World Bank along with officials of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the Irrigation Department on Tuesday visited the Bilga village site where a water treatment plant under the upcoming 24x7 canal water supply project has to be installed. MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg was also present.
Garg said the team checked how the water pipeline would be installed for the supply of untreated water to the plant. The treated water from the plant would be then supplied to city residents. The MC had earlier identified sites for overhead service reservoirs for the project. The team also conducted a meeting with MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...