Home / Ludhiana / WB officials review water supply project

WB officials review water supply project

First phase of project is being taken up at cost of Rs 1,300 cr

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The World Bank delegation reviews the canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana.
With the civic body moving forward under the canal-based water supply project, a delegation of World Bank (WB) officials reviewed ongoing works in different parts of the city.

The WB delegation, led by consultant BKD Raja, visited the Bilga site (near Sahnewal) where a world class water treatment plant (WTP) is being established under the project.

Further, the delegation also inspected a number of sites where overhead water reservoirs (OHSR) are being constructed in the city.

Deputy Project Manager Kalyan Singhal, Superintending Engineer Parul Goyal, Manager (Environment and Social), PMIDC, Badal Soni; and Social Development Specialist Sumit Arora were among those present.

The first phase of the World Bank and AIIB-funded canal-based water supply project is being taken up at a cost of around Rs 1,300 crore (civil works). Under the project, a world class water treatment plant is also being constructed at Bilga village from where treated surface water would be supplied to the city.

Overhead water reservoirs and associated pipelines are also being installed in different parts of the city. Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said he had been regularly monitoring ongoing works and strict directions had been issued to complete the works within the stipulated time period.

