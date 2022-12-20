WB team holds meeting with MC officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

A delegation of World Bank (WB) officials conducted a meeting with civic body officials at MC’s Zone D office here on Monday regarding the upcoming 24x7 canal water supply project. The team is on a five-day visit to the city.

The WB team met MC Commissioner, officials of the MC’s operations and maintenance (O&M) cell, human resources, IT wing, among others on the first day.

The WB apprised the MC officials of the working of Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited, a company which has been recently formed to implement the 24/7 water supply project in the city. An MC official said the working/responsibility of the MC operations and maintenance (O and M) wing, which currently looks after the water supply in the city, was being transitioned to the company under the project.