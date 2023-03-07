We are no longer helpless or dependent: Fairer sex

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 6

We are no more indigent, helpless or dependent on any political or rights organisation for protecting our rights, say women of the region ahead of International Women’s Day scheduled to be observed globally on Wednesday.

Now Indian women are so proud to be from a fairer gender that they feel offended when somebody tries to label them as hapless or slave or unfortunate.

“Women in India have always been treated with utmost respect and dignity right from the era of Ramayana and Mahabharata. In contemporary India we are accorded rights and freedom equal to males. It is on record that by utilising access to educational institutions and universities, Indian women have made their presence felt in all fields of life at global level,” said Dr Jyoti Kapoor, maintaining that mere thought of raising issues of slavery of women at International level was making a mockery of their dignity.

Rosy Sehgal, a social activist, alleged that politicians had been degrading the status of women by faking as their saviours for harnessing meagre political gains and drawing attention of the world powers. “No Indian woman will feel proud to be associated with those elements who tried to malign our image by displaying ‘Women in India are treated as slaves’ banners in front of the UN building at Geneva,” said Sehgal, adding that women were strong enough to defend their own respect.

Dr Sarita Tewari, a retired educationist, said the gender bias has since sublimed in almost all sections of society in India. “Much hyped pain and despair of a large number of women is not due to gender bias as even a higher number of males are also facing misery and agony due to their personal reasons,” said Tewari recollecting that in India even rivers, plants and animals were accorded status at par with a mother.