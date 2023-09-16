We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 15

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Punjab has reversed the trend of industry migration with a large number of industries from other states shifting for setting up their ventures here.

Addressing industrialists during Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni (government-industrialists’ meet) here, Kejriwal said 450 industries from other states have shifted their operations to Punjab during the past few months. “This is contrary to the earlier trend when Punjab was witnessing exodus of industry to other states,” he said while patting the back of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for making the state a front-runner in every sphere.

Flanked by Mann, the Delhi CM said the Punjab Government had inherited a system when the industry from the state was fleeing to other states as industrialists were fed up with the extortion system that prevailed in the state during previous regimes. “However, Mann restored the faith of the industrialists by providing them an industrial-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation,” he claimed.

Asserting that only Punjabis can break the monopoly of China in the industrial sector, he said Punjab industries need not compete with the industry in any other state but they have to make efforts to defeat China in industrial growth. “This is the need of the hour for which we will extend all sorts of logistic support,” he assured.

Batting for constituting sector-specific task forces for giving a fillip to the industrial growth, Kejriwal said besides representatives of the industry, the task forces must also have on board officers of the state government for planning and executing strategy to boost growth of each sector. He envisioned that it would be helpful in ensuring comprehensive growth of the industry in the state.

He said investment worth Rs 50,840 crore had been roped in for the state with big industrial tycoons coming up to make huge investments. “It will provide employment to 2.25 lakh youth,” he said.

Calling Mann as the best CM Punjab ever had, he said the state had spearheaded a revolution in education and health sectors, besides taking several pro-people and development-oriented steps in the larger interests of the state and its people.

“These interactive programmes are not for getting votes but to assure you that we are with the industry,” Kejriwal expressed while stating that the purpose of these meetings was to further expand the local industry.

He hoped that the vision and ideas of the industrialists coupled with support from the state government will help in promoting industry in the state.

Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjeev Arora, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Vikramjit Sahney, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Principal Secretary, Industries, Tejveer Singh were also present on the occasion.

