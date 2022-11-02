Wearing black badges, GOGs protest during CM Mann's visit

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, November 1

The administration remained on toes handling the situation when a group of Guardians of Governance (GOGs) managed to reach the main gate of the Civil Hospital, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was scheduled to inaugurate a child and mother hospital.

Protesting against the Punjab Government for alleged arbitrary cessation of the scheme launched earlier by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the GOGs showed black flags to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann besides organising protest marches at other places in the town. The protesters wore black badges on turbans and carried black flags as a token of resentment.

The protesting GOGs, who were insistent on meeting the Chief Minister at the venue, were dodged to the Police Lines on the pretext of arranging a meeting at GHG Academy where a helipad had been set up.

GOGs alleged that contrary to claims being made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh and his colleagues, the Aam Aadmi Party organisation had failed to keep promises made with the public during elections. The GOG scheme had been withdrawn with intent to shield corrupt elements in the government department as a large number of complaints made by GOGs during the Congress regime were still pending.

“If the government is sincere in its much acclaimed fight against corruption, it should take all our complaints and reports relating to corruption to a conclusive end,” said GOGs led by Col Mukhtiar Singh and Major Harbans Singh.

Buta Singh Kanganwal, another GOG, alleged that the Chief Minister had been evading meetings with protesting guardians as he too was not sincere towards implementation of the manifesto of his party. “It is really a pity that the administration had to tell lie with most responsible and patriotic class of officers who had sacrificed their comforts and rights for the nation’s pride,” said Kanganwal regretting that the delegation of GOGs was illegally taken to the Civil Lines on the pretext of arranging a meeting with the CM at helipad venue.