Weather in city likely to stay dry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The city on Thursday recorded maximum temperature of 45°C while the minimum stood at 28.8°C, the Indian Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has said. An orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Ludhiana for Friday and the weather is expected to remain dry with severe heat wave conditions.

“Managing animals in high temperatures requires good forward planning. Keeping an eye on the weather forecasts is essential to ensure that animals have sufficient shade and water during heat wave,” said PAU experts.

