Weather in city likely to stay dry

Ludhiana, June 13
The city on Thursday recorded maximum temperature of 45°C while the minimum stood at 28.8°C, the Indian Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has said. An orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Ludhiana for Friday and the weather is expected to remain dry with severe heat wave conditions.
“Managing animals in high temperatures requires good forward planning. Keeping an eye on the weather forecasts is essential to ensure that animals have sufficient shade and water during heat wave,” said PAU experts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...