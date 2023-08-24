Weather likely to be cloudy today

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 23

“The weather is expected to remain cloudy on Thursday, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thundershower over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas,” predicted the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.

HoD Pavneet Kaur Kingra said the maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana today was 31.4°C while minimum temperature was 28.2°C.

Although the water level in the Sutlej was below the danger mark today, the high alert in Punjab has become a cause for concern among residents living near the Sutlej river. Inflow into the Bhakra and Pong dams was also increased during the day.

Akash Aggarwal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, said that the water level in the Sutlej was below the danger mark on Wednesday and no breach or overflow was reported.

Gurcharan Singh from Allowal village said that although there was no overflow, the level of water in the Sutlej had risen. “We have gone through a very difficult time and cannot take it anymore. We hope there is no breach along the river this time,” he added.

Surinder Singh of Kasabad village said that their fields got destroyed when the river overflowed last time. Many farmers who use the land on the river bank for cultivation had to bear borne huge losses.

“We are keeping a vigil as the inflow into Bhakra Dam has been increased. We hope all goes well and the water level in the Sutlej remains below the danger mark,” he said.

Expert from the PAU told dairy farmers that the arrangement of clean drinking water was very essential for a dairy farm. They said that a 6 feet long, 3 feet deep and 3 feet broad water trough, which can contain approximately 1,500 litres of water, was sufficient for ten animals.

They said that walls of the water trough should be white washed as to prevent the accumulation of algae. They added that this should be repeated after every 15 days (if possible). They said, “The motor can be switched on after every three to four hours so that fresh water is available for the animals.”

#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU