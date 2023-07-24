Weather remains pleasant, but no rain

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

Although the weather remained pleasant throughout the day, the city did not receive rainfall on Sunday.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today the maximum temperature was 34.8°C while minimum temperature was 27.4°C. The relative humidity in the morning was 71 per cent while it was 59 per cent in the evening.

The Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for the next few days.

“Finally the weather has turned pleasant. It had become very hot and humid during the past few days, but now there is some relief,” said Shruti, a city resident.

A senior citizen, Satnam Singh, said it had become impossible to get out of the house due to the extreme weather conditions. “Today, I finally went for a walk after four days,” he added.

PAU experts advised farmers, “Since maize is quite sensitive to stagnant water, excess water should be drained out from the fields. It will also help in keeping stalk rot under control.”

“Use tractor-operated implements for inter-row cultivation at optimum moisture level. Also, damage due to stagnant water can be minimised by two sprays of 3 per cent urea solution at weekly interval or by applying additional nitrogen of 12 to 24 kg (25-50 kg urea) per acre in case of moderate to severe damage after the flooding is over,” added the experts.

#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU