Weather takes a pleasant turn

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

Weather turned pleasant after the district received 2.4 mm rainfall today.

The maximum temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius. The morning relative humidity recorded today was 80 per cent, whereas the evening relative humidity was 90 per cent.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the weather was expected to remain cloudy. There was a possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

“To save rice crop from sheath blight, keep the bunds of the field clean by removing grasses. If the symptoms of disease appears, then spray 150 ml Pulsor or 26.8 g Epic or 80 g Nativo or 200 ml Amistar Top or Tilt or Folicur/Orius in 200 litres of water per acre after the weather clears up,” said an expert from the PAU.

“To manage rodent pests in the rice crop, cover all holes during evening and next day place 10-10 gm bait of zinc phosphide inside these fresh holes at 6-inch depth. To get better results adopt this practice in the entire village at same time,” he said.