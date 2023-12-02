Weather to remain dry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

Dropping five degrees further, the minimum temperature recorded today was 10.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature today recorded was 21.8 degree Celsius.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain dry for the next 24 hours.

Morning relative humidity recorded was 95 per cent while evening relative humidity was 61 per cent.

PAU experts askedfarmers to withhold irrigation to protect fruit plants from upcoming winters and prepare thatches or kullies of sarkanda or farm waste materials on the plants. The south-west side should be left open to allow sufficient sunlight. It is conducive to transplant late season varieties of cauliflower andis the best time to sow spinach, coriander, radish, turnip and main season varieties of pea.

#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU