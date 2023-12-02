Weather to remain dry

Ludhiana, December 1
Dropping five degrees further, the minimum temperature recorded today was 10.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature today recorded was 21.8 degree Celsius.
According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain dry for the next 24 hours.
Morning relative humidity recorded was 95 per cent while evening relative humidity was 61 per cent.
PAU experts askedfarmers to withhold irrigation to protect fruit plants from upcoming winters and prepare thatches or kullies of sarkanda or farm waste materials on the plants. The south-west side should be left open to allow sufficient sunlight. It is conducive to transplant late season varieties of cauliflower andis the best time to sow spinach, coriander, radish, turnip and main season varieties of pea.
#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...