Weaving culture & craft, one thread at a time

Kashmiri shopkeepers have opened a vibrant window for Punjab’s people into the Valley’s rich textile traditions by embracing e-commerce platforms. Once accessible only through travel, these threads now find their way into the people’s wardrobes with comparative ease.

Local women adorn the iconic pherans and intricately embroidered Kashmiri shawls that carry essence of the Valley’s craftsmanship. Digital marketplaces have bridged geographical distance and brought with them a cultural intimacy, allowing Punjab to celebrate the Valley’s artistic appeal with enthusiasm and pride.

Among them, some shopkeepers from the Valley have adopted novel methods of showcasing their products, such as videos shot at tourist destination.

Such videos, shot at attractions like the Dal Lake, are among the most popular way these shopkeepers bring the charm of Kashmir to the customers’ screens.

Displaying embroidered shawls, purses and cushion covers against picturesque backdrops like Nishat Bagh, sellers add storytelling to commerce. This ensures that the content meant to boost visibility and sales isn’t just promotional, but a cultural experience in itself.

Safeena Naaz, who has been selling via e-commerce platform for the past three years, says business has grown steadily. “Earlier, we relied on tourists visiting Kashmir. Now, through online sales, our reach is wider,” she adds.

Riyaz Ahmed echoes the sentiment. “I created an Instagram account and WhatsApp groups. By God’s grace, I now have customers across North India, ranging from Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh to Bihar.”

While the pheran continues to be the most iconic garment, shopkeepers are diversifying their offerings. Embroidered purses, bags, cushion covers and curtains are finding eager buyers. Videos filmed at scenic outdoor locations highlight the products, and along with them a cultural heritage woven into the garments.

For many in Punjab, these platforms have unlocked new fashion avenues.

City-resident Mandeep Grewal recalls how her mother once bought a pheran from a trip to Kashmir. “I wanted to wear these, pairing them with my jeans. Online platforms opened new opportunities and today, I own pherans in at least ten colours. They are being sold at reasonable prices,” she says, the delight visible on her face.

Prerna, another local, shared her passion for hand-woven and embroidered outfits. “From Lucknow’s chikankari and Bengal’s tant sarees to Kashmiri pherans, my wardrobe is full of vibrant Indian colors,” she says, adding that for her, collecting traditional textiles is not just about fashion, but about celebrating India’s diverse craft.

The story of Kashmiri shopkeepers selling online is not limited to commerce. It is one about cultural exchange. By blending tradition with technology, they have made the Valley’s craft accessible to households across the nation. Each embroidered shawl or pheran carries with it stories from the Valley, weaving together the regions in shared pride and appreciation.