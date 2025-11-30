DT
Home / Ludhiana / Wedding horror: Firing, clash between two gangs leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Ludhiana

Wedding horror: Firing, clash between two gangs leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Ludhiana

The incident happened when 'gangsters' Shubham Mota and Ankur came face to face at the venue

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:06 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Police personnel at DMC Hospital after the firing incident, in Ludhiana.
A clash and subsequent firing at a wedding between two groups of gangsters left two dead and one injured in Ludhiana late Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Vasu Chopra and Neetu Chabra. The injured has been admitted to the DMC Hospital.

Sources said the wedding in question was that of contractor Varinder Kapoor's nephew, and both groups had been invited by him. They said that Ankur’s group had already reached the venue — Bath Castle Palace on Pakhowal road — when Shubham Mota’s group arrived and came face to face with each other.

An argument ensued over an old dispute, which escalated into a scuffle within minutes. While trying to placate the two, hosiery businessman JK Dawar got injured. As firing followed, there was a stampede at the venue.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the wedding venue, but the shooters had fled by then.

A cross-FIR has been registered against both parties. Those booked are Ankur, Jasvir, Rubal Pradhan, JK Dawar, Shubham Mota, Yuvraj Singh, besides their unidentified aides.

