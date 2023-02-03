Week later, farmer accused of thrashing Dalit child held

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 2

A week after a farmer brutally beat up a minor Dalit child for allegedly entering his fields at Moranwali village in the Malerkotla district, the Ahmedgarh Sadar police today claimed to have arrested the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Gurbir Singh of Kakrala village in Nabha subdivision, was arrested by police officials under the supervision of Ahmedgarh Sadar SHO Inderjit Singh. An FIR under Sections 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 3, 4 of SC/ST Act and 323, 341, 506 of the IPC has been registered against him.

Perusal of FIR registered at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station on the statement of Raj Kaur, a Dalit labourer woman of Moranwali village, revealed that her grandson Simran (13) had been brutally thrashed by Gurbir Singh last Friday when he (Simran) was playing with friend Sonu (14).

Gurbir Singh had beaten the child with sticks as he had allegedly caught the children entering his fields.

“Even when I tried to stop Gurbir, he continued thrashing him and abused me by using casteist slurs,” Raj Kaur said, adding that the suspect had also threatened the victim’s family with dire consequences if the children ever entered his fields in future or reported the matter to the police.

The incident could have remained unreported had some activists not uploaded a video clipping on social media.

Taking notice of the video going viral on Internet, activists, led by Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission members Poonam Kangra and Chandreshwar Singh Cherry Mohi, took up the matter with the Malerkotla district police and civil administration and demanded stern action against the suspect.

“Though we are satisfied that the police have arrested the suspect after the Commission took notice of the case, residents of the village, including social and political leaders, did not bother to come to the rescue of the poor victim’s family. We have also impressed upon the authorities in the civil administration to ensure that free medical treatment to the child is made available,” Mohi said.

The victim, who was brought to the Ahmedgarh Primary Health Center for treatment on Wednesday evening, had to be shifted to the Malerkotla Civil Hospital as there was no emergency medical officer on duty, reportedly due to staff shortage.