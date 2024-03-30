Week-long NSS camp concludes at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

More than 100 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) participated in a week-long camp at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The camp was organised for spreading awareness about voting and selfless community work. Volunteers got exposed to a variety of activities including poster-making competition, awareness rally, lectures on subjects related to motivating voters for the General Election and painting the university boundary walls.

Dr JPS Gill, Director Student’s Welfare, encouraged volunteers, most of whom would cast their vote for the first time, not only to exercise their voting right but to motivate society and become better citizens of the country.

Dr Nidhi Sharma, NSS Programme Coordinator, said the theme of the camp was ‘Vote Responsibly and Perform the Duties of Citizens for a Developed Nation’. She said on the concluding day, the boundary walls of the university campus got a complete facelift due to the outstanding work done by the volunteers.

