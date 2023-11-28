Week on, MC fails to act on complaint

Ludhiana, November 27
Despite lodging a complaint with the Zonal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation’s Zone B, no measures have been taken to address the issue of overflowing sewage in a street in Urban Estate, Sector 39 on Chandigarh road in the city. The unpleasant odour emanating from the stagnant sewer water near the park has been causing inconvenience to residents and visitors in the area. There is a possiblity of the sewer water leading to an increase in vermin population and hence disease outbreaks in the vicinity.
Premjeet Singh, a resident, said that he submitted a complaint to the Zonal Commissioner of MC’s Zone B on November 20, but no action has been initiated thus far. He also reported the matter to the relevant engineer in the Operations and Maintenance branch, but his efforts have yielded no results.
Singh highlighted the problem of sewage overflowing from a manhole, leading to the accumulation of foul-smelling water on the street outside his house. The unhygienic conditions pose a potential health risk, and despite the severity of the situation, the civic authorities have not taken the matter seriously. Singh urged the MC to identify and rectify the fault promptly and emphasised the need for regular cleaning of the sewer lines.
Another resident suggested that the MC Commissioner should instruct officials to visit the area and take immediate and concrete steps to resolve the problem.
The JE concerned of the O&M branch could not be contacted for comments.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram