 Week on, MC fails to act on complaint : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Week on, MC fails to act on complaint
Overflowing sewage

Week on, MC fails to act on complaint

Week on, MC fails to act on complaint


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Despite lodging a complaint with the Zonal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation’s Zone B, no measures have been taken to address the issue of overflowing sewage in a street in Urban Estate, Sector 39 on Chandigarh road in the city. The unpleasant odour emanating from the stagnant sewer water near the park has been causing inconvenience to residents and visitors in the area. There is a possiblity of the sewer water leading to an increase in vermin population and hence disease outbreaks in the vicinity.

Premjeet Singh, a resident, said that he submitted a complaint to the Zonal Commissioner of MC’s Zone B on November 20, but no action has been initiated thus far. He also reported the matter to the relevant engineer in the Operations and Maintenance branch, but his efforts have yielded no results.

Singh highlighted the problem of sewage overflowing from a manhole, leading to the accumulation of foul-smelling water on the street outside his house. The unhygienic conditions pose a potential health risk, and despite the severity of the situation, the civic authorities have not taken the matter seriously. Singh urged the MC to identify and rectify the fault promptly and emphasised the need for regular cleaning of the sewer lines.

Another resident suggested that the MC Commissioner should instruct officials to visit the area and take immediate and concrete steps to resolve the problem.

The JE concerned of the O&M branch could not be contacted for comments.


