Weekly train between Amritsar-Bikaner from Oct 12

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

The Northern Railway have announced introduction of a new weekly train between Amritsar and Bikaner which would commence its schedule run from October 12 from Bikaner and October 13 from Amritsar.

According to railway officials, the 14719/20 Bikaner-Amritsar-Bikaner Express train will run from Bikaner on every Thursday and from Amritsar on every Friday. The 14719 will depart from Bikaner at 3.00 pm and reach Amritsar at 7.15 am the next day. The corresponding train – 14720 will leave Amritsar at 8.10 am and arrive Bikaner at 12.45 am midnight.

The Ajmer-Amritsar weekly train will have AC, sleeper and general class coaches with stoppage at Lalgarh, Lunkaransar, Mahajan, Arjangarh, Suratgarh, Jaitsar, Raisinghnagar, Gajsinghpur, Shrikaranpur, Kesri Singhpur, Shri Ganganagar, Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad, Guruharsahai, Ferozepur Cantt, Jagraon, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas railway stations.