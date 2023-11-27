Weightlifters of AS College shine

Doraha, November 26
Students of AS College, Khanna, brought laurels to the institue by winning medals in Weightlifting (Men) Inter College Competition held at Panjab University, Chandigarh. Students of different colleges affiliated to Panjab University participated in this event.
Sobha Singh of BA III won the silver medal in 61kg weight category, Jaskaran Singh of BA III won bronze medal in 102kg weight category, Harmandeep Singh of BA II won bronze medal in 89kg weight category. Officiating principal KK Sharma congratulated the medal winners and their parents. He also thanked their coach, Shubhkarn Singh Gill, for his contribution in the outstanding performance of the students.
