Weightlifting contest for women under ASMITA

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 3

An weightlifting competition for women was organised here today under the ASMITA programme.

Manisha won in the below 45-kg weight category. Tanya and Jaspreet Kaur emerged first and second runners-up, respectively. In the below 49-kg category, Vani Puri bagged the top spot, Manpreet Kaur stood second and Jasmeen Kaur stood third. Simran lifted the trophy in the below 55-kg category while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam finished in the second and third place, respectively.

Pawan Kaur won in the below 59-kg category while Yashmeen Kaur stood second and Deepa Rani stood third. In the below 64-kg category, Simardeep Kaur, Diksha Dhiman and Sukhmanpreet Kaur took the top three spots.

Navjot Kaur won in the below 71-kg category while Heena Sood and Ishmeet stood second and third, respectively. Diksha Sharma, Ananya Shukla and Kumari Priya Gupta stood first, second and third, respectively, in the below 76-kg category.

Jeevan Lata, Ishita Lamba and Gurleen Kaur were adjudged first, second and third in the below 81-kg category. Navinder Kaur won in the plus 87-kg category.