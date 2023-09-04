Weightlifting contest for women under ASMITA

Ludhiana, September 3
An weightlifting competition for women was organised here today under the ASMITA programme.
Manisha won in the below 45-kg weight category. Tanya and Jaspreet Kaur emerged first and second runners-up, respectively. In the below 49-kg category, Vani Puri bagged the top spot, Manpreet Kaur stood second and Jasmeen Kaur stood third. Simran lifted the trophy in the below 55-kg category while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam finished in the second and third place, respectively.
Pawan Kaur won in the below 59-kg category while Yashmeen Kaur stood second and Deepa Rani stood third. In the below 64-kg category, Simardeep Kaur, Diksha Dhiman and Sukhmanpreet Kaur took the top three spots.
Navjot Kaur won in the below 71-kg category while Heena Sood and Ishmeet stood second and third, respectively. Diksha Sharma, Ananya Shukla and Kumari Priya Gupta stood first, second and third, respectively, in the below 76-kg category.
Jeevan Lata, Ishita Lamba and Gurleen Kaur were adjudged first, second and third in the below 81-kg category. Navinder Kaur won in the plus 87-kg category.
