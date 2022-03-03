Weightlifting: Harsirat emerges first in below 40-kg category

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 2
A large number of girls participated in the opening day of the 38th
edition of the Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship being held at Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, here today.
District Sports Officer Ravinder Singh inaugurated the championship. Tara Singh, Arjuna awardee and president of the Punjab Weightlifting Association, along with Parvesh Chander Sharma, gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games, office-bearers of the organising association Dr Jagjit Singh, Prof Rohit Kumar, Ram Singh, former national champion (Railways), coaches Shubhkaran Singh, Gurinder Singh, Komalpreet Kaur Mangat, Jasvir Kaur and Kulvir Singh were among others present during the opening ceremony.
Today’s results:
Below 40kg: Harsirat Kaur 1st; Jaspreet Kaur 2nd; and Pawanjot Kaur 3rd
Below 45kg: Ravia Begum 1st; and Jasmeen Kaur 2nd
Below 49kg: Ashman Kaur 1st; Simranpreet Kaur 2nd; and Tania 3rd
Below 55kg: Simran 1st; Yashmeen Kaur 2nd; and Manjot Kaur 3rd
Below 59kg: Simardeep Kaur 1st; Japleen Kaur 2nd; and Pooja 3rd
Below 64kg: Muskan 1st; and Heena Sood 2nd
Below 71kg: Diksha Sharma 1st; Sukhmanpreet Kaur 2nd; and Navjot Kaur 3rd
Below 76kg: Loveleen Kaur 1st; and Kushal Sharma 2nd
Below 81kg: Jivan Lata 1st
Below 87kg: Narinder Kaur 1st
Plus 87kg: Gurpreet
Kaur 1st; and Harshdeep Kaur 2nd
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations