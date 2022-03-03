Weightlifting: Harsirat emerges first in below 40-kg category

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

A large number of girls participated in the opening day of the 38th

edition of the Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship being held at Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, here today.

District Sports Officer Ravinder Singh inaugurated the championship. Tara Singh, Arjuna awardee and president of the Punjab Weightlifting Association, along with Parvesh Chander Sharma, gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games, office-bearers of the organising association Dr Jagjit Singh, Prof Rohit Kumar, Ram Singh, former national champion (Railways), coaches Shubhkaran Singh, Gurinder Singh, Komalpreet Kaur Mangat, Jasvir Kaur and Kulvir Singh were among others present during the opening ceremony.

Today’s results:

Below 40kg: Harsirat Kaur 1st; Jaspreet Kaur 2nd; and Pawanjot Kaur 3rd

Below 45kg: Ravia Begum 1st; and Jasmeen Kaur 2nd

Below 49kg: Ashman Kaur 1st; Simranpreet Kaur 2nd; and Tania 3rd

Below 55kg: Simran 1st; Yashmeen Kaur 2nd; and Manjot Kaur 3rd

Below 59kg: Simardeep Kaur 1st; Japleen Kaur 2nd; and Pooja 3rd

Below 64kg: Muskan 1st; and Heena Sood 2nd

Below 71kg: Diksha Sharma 1st; Sukhmanpreet Kaur 2nd; and Navjot Kaur 3rd

Below 76kg: Loveleen Kaur 1st; and Kushal Sharma 2nd

Below 81kg: Jivan Lata 1st

Below 87kg: Narinder Kaur 1st

Plus 87kg: Gurpreet

Kaur 1st; and Harshdeep Kaur 2nd