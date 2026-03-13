‘Went to study, forced to fight’: Ludhiana youth killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict; body reaches back home

A 22-year-old youth of Ludhiana, who was tricked into fighting for Russia, came back home - in a coffin. Samarjeet Singh, his family says, had gone to Russia to become a doctor but ended up on the frontlines.

As per the family, Samarjeet was made to join the Russian Army under the pretext that he would assist a team of doctors. However, he was sent to the war conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, where he died in the attack.

After receiving the news of the death of their son, a pall of gloom descended on the family. What is more tragic is that the family had been under dilemma for the past few months about whether their son was alive or dead. On March 11, they received a call from Russia that Samarjeet had died in the war while fighting for the Russian Army.

Wailing father Charanjit Singh said his son had gone to Russia for further studies in July 2025 after pursuing a diploma in X-ray technician.

"I didn't want my son to go to Russia for further studies, but he was adamant. My son knew I had limited financial resources to fund his studies in India, so he decided to go abroad. Before leaving, Samarjeet promised me that he would return to India after becoming a doctor, but I had never imagined that my son would return home in a coffin," said the deceased's father, who runs a small grocery shop.

Singh said within two months, his son was made to join Russian Army under the pretext that it would also add to his professional experience, and he would not be posted in war front, rather he would only assist the doctors in the army.

Singh revealed that Samarjeet made the last call to the family on September 9, 2025, but the video call was not clear; it seemed he might have called from the war front. Since then, Samarjeet hasn't contacted the family in India.

"We had met leaders of all political parties of the state and centre to seek help to trace our child, but nobody helped. It was on March 11 only when we received a call from Russia that Samarjeet had died in Russia while fighting for the Army, and to collect his body from Delhi airport,” Singh added.

He further claimed that the body of Samarjeet was found in pieces in the coffin with an Army uniform, which had his (son's) nameplate. Since the death certificate of Samarjeet mentions the date as September 10, that means he died a day after making the last call to the family.