Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday criticised AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public funds, questioning the extensive security and arrangements during his visit to Punjab.

"There are cars worth more than Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal's) convoy for his 'Vipassana’. What type of a common man is he?... Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM... The people of Ludhiana will never let Sanjeev Arora (candidate from Ludhiana West) win,” he said.

Kejriwal arrived at a guest house in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday amid tight security. His visit comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with AAP focusing on strengthening its presence in the state.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora is set to contest the Ludhiana West by-election, a seat that fell vacant after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month. Arora's nomination has sparked speculation about Arvind Kejriwal's potential entry into the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora however fuelled the speculation about the party's plans, particularly regarding Arvind Kejriwal's potential move to the Rajya Sabha.

According to Arora, the seven AAP MPs from Punjab in the Rajya Sabha are willing to vacate their seats for Kejriwal if needed. However, Arora emphasised that Kejriwal has shown no interest in joining the Rajya Sabha as of now.

"If he wants - any of us, the 7 MPs that are there in Rajya Sabha from Punjab are ready to vacate the seat. Who will say no to him? But it's his decision, but as of now, he has shown no interest in going to Rajya Sabha," added Arora.

While the AAP has officially denied that Kejriwal has any interest in the Rajya Sabha, Arora's potential election to the state assembly will leave one RS Seat open for the AAP.