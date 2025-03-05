DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 'What type of a common man is he, wasting Punjab's money': Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Kejriwal's security

'What type of a common man is he, wasting Punjab's money': Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Kejriwal's security

Says there are cars worth more than Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his convoy
article_Author
ANI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:55 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leader
Advertisement

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday criticised AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public funds, questioning the extensive security and arrangements during his visit to Punjab.

"There are cars worth more than Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal's) convoy for his 'Vipassana’.  What type of a common man is he?... Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM... The people of Ludhiana will never let Sanjeev Arora (candidate from Ludhiana West) win,” he said.

Kejriwal arrived at a guest house in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday amid tight security. His visit comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with AAP focusing on strengthening its presence in the state.

Advertisement

AAP's Sanjeev Arora is set to contest the Ludhiana West by-election, a seat that fell vacant after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month. Arora's nomination has sparked speculation about Arvind Kejriwal's potential entry into the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora however fuelled the speculation about the party's plans, particularly regarding Arvind Kejriwal's potential move to the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

According to Arora, the seven AAP MPs from Punjab in the Rajya Sabha are willing to vacate their seats for Kejriwal if needed. However, Arora emphasised that Kejriwal has shown no interest in joining the Rajya Sabha as of now.

"If he wants - any of us, the 7 MPs that are there in Rajya Sabha from Punjab are ready to vacate the seat. Who will say no to him? But it's his decision, but as of now, he has shown no interest in going to Rajya Sabha," added Arora.

While the AAP has officially denied that Kejriwal has any interest in the Rajya Sabha, Arora's potential election to the state assembly will leave one RS Seat open for the AAP.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper