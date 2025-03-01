WHAT’S HOT

DT
PT
Updated At : 08:46 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Watch: Seminar on mass migration

BABA Singh Bahadur Foundation is going to hold a seminar on the burning topic — “Andha Dhund Parvaas-Kar Reha Punjab Da Satyanas”. This seminar will be held on March 3 at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Bhawan, Rakba near Mullanpur. KK Bawa, chairman of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Trust, said this was a hot topic, which had disturbed the state. "We are gathering on March 3 and Gurbhajan Gill, Punjabi poet and IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Toor (retired) will be the key-note speakers on the occasion. Toor has also written a book on the subject of mass migration. About 100 persons are expected to attend the seminar, said Bawa.

Play: Exhibition

THE three-day Wedding Asia exhibition kick-started in Ludhiana on February 28 and will conclude on March 2. The event will unveil exquisite bridal collection crafted for the modern bride who cherishes tradition yet seeks individuality — the creations blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary sophistication. Organisers say that they are bringing an odyssey of heritage, celebrating centuries-old craftsmanship, intricate artistry, and the essence of regal Indian jewelry. From heirloom polkis to exquisite gold creations, every piece will tell a story of legacy and luxury.

Love: Flower show

PRACTISING a unique blend of divinity with environmental concern, Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha at Sarabha Nagar has been organising a flower show every year for over a decade. Disseminating the message to protect and love nature, 'Balihari Kudrat Vaseya Basant 2025', a flower show/competition and on-the-spot photography competition will be held this year on March 2 from 8:30 am onwards on the gurdwara premises. Entries for the competition will be done on March 1 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Time for the photography competition will be 8:30 to 10:30 am on March 2. Photography exhibition 'Kudrat de rang, camere de sang' by Ranjodh Singh and Jaskaran Singh will be the main attraction.

