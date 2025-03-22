WHAT’S HOT: Havan to mark Martyrs’ Day

A Havan Yagya will be organised on Martyrs’ Day, March 23, at Naughara Mohalla, the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar. The havan will be performed from 11 am to 12.30 pm by Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death by the British government in Lahore Central Jail, and the day is commemorated as Shaheed Diwas.

FICCI FLO’s grand finale

FICCI FLO, Ludhiana, will host its grand finale 'Inspiring Generations: Lights, Legacy and Love' under the guidance of its chairperson Anamika Ghai on March 23 at Ombre. On various social media platforms, actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani can be seen speaking about their visit to the city on the invitation by the FICCI FLO. Anamika Ghai said during her tenure, the team tried to organise various events, which were highly appreciated. This would be the grand finale and the members are eagerly looking forward to the mega event, added Ghai.

Advertisement

Weightlifting championship

T HE District Weightlifting Association, Ludhiana, is organising district weightlifting championship for men and women at Boparai village on March 22 and 23. Ludhiana has a history of hosting weightlifting championships, including the 39th edition in 2023, in which around 150 participants and 36 medallists participated. Local athlete Vikas Thakur who has won medals in the Commonwealth Games is being trained at the Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Body Building Association.