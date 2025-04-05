DT
WHAT'S HOT: Punjab Animation Awards

WHAT’S HOT: Punjab Animation Awards

The first-ever Punjab Animation Awards, a prestigious recognition in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry, will be presented on April 5 at 11 AM at Guru Nanak Bhawan. This event, celebrating the rapidly growing AVGC sector within...
Updated At : 06:50 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
The first-ever Punjab Animation Awards, a prestigious recognition in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry, will be presented on April 5 at 11 AM at Guru Nanak Bhawan. This event, celebrating the rapidly growing AVGC sector within the media and entertainment industry, will honour deserving individuals and teams. In addition to the awards ceremony, there will also be a Live Digital Art Competition and a Live Gaming Tournament, adding to the excitement of the occasion.

Heritage Festival

Ludhiana is hosting a mesmerizing fusion of handicrafts and folk art at the Rural Urban Heritage Festival, taking place at the Government Girls College Ground. The 10-day festival, which was inaugurated today, will run until April 13. Every evening, a star-studded cultural night will feature internationally acclaimed artists, captivating Ludhiana’s art lovers. The festival will bring together renowned artists from seven countries and 20 Indian states, showcasing performances in folk dance, folk music, handicrafts and Sufi traditions.

Quiz contest

A quiz contest will be held at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital to mark World Health Day on April 7 at 10 AM in the college auditorium. World Health Day will also launch a year-long campaign on maternal and new-born health. The campaign, titled ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures,’ will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and new-born deaths and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

