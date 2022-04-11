Wheat arrival yet to pick up in mandis

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 10

Even after 10 days of formal commencement of procurement of wheat, the arrival of the crop is yet to pick up here.

Apprehending steep hike in harvesting cost due to hike in prices of diesel, small and marginal farmers have started coordinating with owners of combine harvesters to use the equipment village-wise.

Meanwhile, organisations working for interests of wheat growers have urged the government to announce expansion of the procurement period to check glut in the arrival of the commodity after the return of combine harvesters from other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, after a week.

The wheat growers, led by Deepa of Chhapar village, said they had coordinated with owners of combine harvesters for undertaking the harvesting of crops for groups of farmers of the same village. “Though we are yet to finalise the deal, we have coordinated with combine owners of our villages and surrounding localities for pooling the paraphernalia by groups of wheat growers,” said Deepa apprehending that cost of harvesting would increase at least by 15-20 percent due to hike in prices of inputs including diesel.

Apprehending that arrival of wheat in mandis would abruptly increase during the second fortnight of April, Baldev Singh Latala and Sikandar Singh Jartauli, office bearers of the All India Kissan Sabha, urged the government to announce expansion of the procurement period to check panic harvesting and arrival.

Kissan Sabha leaders demanded that the government should announce special relief to compensate farmers for increased cost of irrigation and harvesting due to hike in prices of diesel.