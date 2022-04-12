Wheat crop on 2.5 acres gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 11

Wheat crop on 2.5 acres was gutted in a major fire that broke out yesterday in Ghulal village here. Short-circuit was said to be the cause behind the incident.

Fields of Amanjit Singh were reduced to ashes when the fire, sparked off from a power meter, spread within no time and was doused off with the help of residents. Fire personnel reached the spot only after the flames had already been doused off with the efforts of the residents.

Samrala SHO Surjit Singh said the police reached the spot as soon as they got the information. “Such was the intensity of the fire that had it not been controlled on time, the loss could have been greater. It took more than two hours to bring the situation under control but we were satisfied that we still succeeded in controlling the fire on time,” he said. —