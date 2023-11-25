Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 24

In what appears to be a negative sign towards crop diversification, the area under wheat cultivation has gone up to a three-year high in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

From 2.44 lakh hectares in 2021-22 and 2.43 lakh hectares in 2022-23, which was the lowest area under the main rabi crop since 2015-16, the area under cereal grain cultivation has increased to 2.45 lakh hectares in the state’s biggest and largest district, for the current rabi season, the official figures have revealed. This increase has come after 2018, since when the area under wheat had been decreasing in the district.

With the harvest of paddy crop over, wheat sowing has picked up pace and is nearing completion in the district, the Agriculture Department has said.

This time, as many as 2,45,000 hectares have been brought under wheat cultivation in the district, which was the maximum in the state, officials said.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Narinder Singh Benipal told The Tribune here on Friday that farmers of the district had already sown wheat in area spanning 2,22,950 hectares with a target to cultivate one of the main water guzzling crops on 2.45 lakh hectares across 11 blocks in the district for the current season 2023-24.

He said the increase in the area under wheat cultivation this season after the decrease over the past eight years hints at the farmers continuing to depend on the traditional wheat-paddy cycle instead of taking up diversification of crops and opting for other alternate crops, which offer better returns and consume less water as well.

“The increase in area under wheat cultivation will help produce more grain this season,” he said while stating that the farmers were still being motivated to opt for diversification of crops for earning better dividends through alternate crops, which will also help save water, the underground level of which is fast depleting.

The past trend of the area under wheat cultivation showed that from 2.51 lakh hectares in 2015-16, it had come down to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2016-17, but went up to the highest of 2.52 lakh hectares in 2017-18, before again decreasing to 2.51 lakh hectares in 2018-19, further declining to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2019-20, 2.49 lakh hectares in 2020-21, 2.44 lakh hectares in 2021-22, coming down to the five-year low of 2.43 lakh hectares in 2022-23, and again going up to 2.45 lakh hectares for the current rabi season 2023-24.

While the Sidhwan Bet block has the maximum of 29,200 hectares of area under wheat cultivation, Samrala has sown wheat in the minimum of 12,500 hectares of area this season.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has sown wheat on 13,600 hectares, Mangat 31,100 hectares, Pakhowal 21,300 hectares, Sudhar 27,900 hectares, Jagraon 27,700 hectares, Khanna 18,800 hectares, Doraha 19,200 hectares, Dehlon 20,300 hectares and the farmers in the Machhiwara block had sown wheat crop on 23,400 hectares for the current rabi season.

Paddy push

The increase in the yield and production of paddy this season was also considered as one of the reasons behind farmers bringing more area under wheat crop and not opting for crop diversification in Ludhiana district. Paddy yield has touched a high in the district in the past three years, the government has confirmed. The development assumes significance as the area under paddy crop was less this kharif season as compared to the previous year and the floods had also hit the crop hard.

The results of experiments on the paddy crop conducted by the Agriculture Department this season have showed that 7,603 kg of rice per hectare yield has been found in Ludhiana in 2023, which was 476 kg per hectare, accounting for 6.68 per cent over 7,127 kg per hectare of grains yielded from the paddy crop here in 2022.

Wheat low

The yield and production of wheat had been declining for the past five years as it had come down from 5,144 kg per hectares yield and 12.96 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) production in 2017-18 to 5,131 kg per hectares yield and 12.88 LMT production in 2018-19, 5,098 kg per hectares yield and 12.75 LMT in 2019-20, 4,968 kg per hectares yield and 12.41 LMT production in 2020-21 and touching its five-year low of 4,273 kg per hectares yield and 10.43 LMT production in 2021-22.

Paddy area down

While the area under wheat cultivation has shown an increase, paddy area has remained low since 2015. This season, the paddy area had gone down to 2,56,900 hectares, which was around 1 per cent less than the rice cultivation area in the district during last year.

From 2.57 lakh hectares in 2015-16, the area under rice cultivation had increased to 2.59 lakh hectares in 2016-17, decreasing to 2.58 lakh hectares in 2017-18, again going up to 2.59 lakh hectares each in 2018-19 and 2019-20, slightly coming down to 2.58 lakh hectares each in 2020-21, 2021-22 and going up to 2,58,600 hectares in the recently concluded kharif season 2022-23.

