Wheat farmers look up to skies for help

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the rainfall so that it can help moisture their wheat crop. Good amount of rainfall is required for the wheat crop at present as irrigating the fields will only cause stress on the groundwater which is already depleting each year. The changing climatic conditions, need to irrigate the wheat crop is raising concern over the depleting groundwater levels.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), there is prediction of rainfall throughout the state for tomorrow.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department, said today some parts of the state received rainfall but there was almost no rain in Ludhiana. “For tomorrow there is prediction of gusty winds with one or two spells of rainfall. Rain is good for wheat crop, and we need amount of rain for that,” she said.

Since there was no rainfall in winters this time, so the wheat crop now requires light irrigation to save it from high temperature. Heat and water stress can have adverse effect on the crop at this time. Water guzzling rice crop has already caused depletion in water reserves and if wheat crop also starts requiring additional irrigation, it can cause further strain on the ground water. Over exploitation has so far made ground water scarce.

Dr Rajan Aggarwal, principal scientist-cum-head renewable energy engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, said that the PAU had recommended light irrigation as there was no rainfall this winter.

“If same climate conditions persist over the years, then it will cast its effect on the groundwater levels. We already have paddy that requires huge amount of water for irrigation, and we cannot afford the same for wheat,” said Dr Aggarwal.

“The groundwater level in Punjab is declining by 70-90 centimetres every year. We cannot further burden our water resources and groundwater in particular,” he further added.