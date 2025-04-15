Wheat harvesting yet to start in Ahmedgarh

‘Ayee Mekh (Vaisakhi) Jatta Kachi Pakki Nan Dekh’ holds true no more in this part of the Malwa region, as most wheat cultivators are hesitant of hiring combine harvesters to reap their crops. Delayed sowing of the crop, due to the stretching of the previous paddy procurement period, was cited as the major reason behind this.

Though the crops is said to be ready for manual harvesting, apprehending rejection on the pretext of higher moisture, even small farmers have shown hesitation in reaping their crops.

Farmers, led by Baldev Latala, an All India Kisan Sabha leader alleged that unusual delay in the procurement of paddy on various pretexts, mainly the moisture content, had forced farmers of the region to stagger sowing crops for about two to three weeks.

“Though wheat has started arriving at other grain markets of the state, purchase centres in Raikot, Payal and Ahmedgarh subdivisions are yet to start functioning,” said Latala.

Farmers argued that the present level of ripening was suitable for manual harvesting but mechanical reaping with combine harvesters and subsequent cleaning with automatic machines needed higher levels of dryness in the grain.

Claiming that they had already completed arrangements for the produce at the yards allotted to them, commission agents said farmers were yet to start bringing their crop. “Though normally we start receiving crops immediately after the commencement of the procurement season, this year we haven’t received any produce even after a fortnight of the official commencement of the procurement process,” said Avtar Krishan Sharma, a commission agent at Ahmedgarh.

The secretary of the Market Committee, Ahmedgarh, Varinder Singh, acknowledged the trend of delayed harvesting in the region and said formal procurement by any government agency commenced in this evening. “Though private purchase had been transacted on Saturday, the government procurement was formally started in the presence of Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at the close of day on Monday today,” said Singh.