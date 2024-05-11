 Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Arrivals surpass 2023 figures | Over 81% stock lifted | Rs 1,853-crore paid to farmers

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

The harvesting of wheat has finally been completed after over a month of the official procurement of the main Rabi crop had begun on April 1 in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 10

The harvesting of wheat has finally been completed after over a month of the official procurement of the main Rabi crop had begun on April 1 in Ludhiana.

With the entire wheat sown over 2,45,200 lakh hectares of area having been harvested, the arrival of grains has also surpassed the previous year’s tally during the corresponding period till Friday.

The yield of wheat has gone up by over 11 per cent this season as compared to the previous year, the official figures have revealed. From 4,591 kg per hectare in 2022-23, the wheat yield this season has touched 5,122 kg per hectare, which will lead to 12,54,890 metric tonnes (MT) of crop production in the district this year.

The harvesting of mustard, another Rabi crop, was also completed with the entire crop sown over 2,600 hectares already harvested in the district.

Similarly, the yield of mustard has also increased from 1,916 kg per hectare last season to 1,998 kg per hectare this year, which is an increase of over 4 per cent and is expected to result in the production of 5,194.8 MT of the crop in the district this season.

On the arrival and procurement front, almost 8.19 lakh MT (LMT) of wheat had arrived at the total of 137 mandis (grain markets), including 29 temporary yards, across 13 market committees in the district till last evening. With almost the entire arrived stock already been purchased by the government and the private agencies, over 87 per cent of the procured grains have also been lifted from the mandis till last evening.

Facilitating the farmers, the procurement agencies have paid them Rs 1,853 crore till date against the payment of Rs 1,847 crore, which was due for wheat purchased within 48 hours.

This season’s wheat arrival and procurement so far was almost 2 per cent more than around 8.03 LMT of the crop that had arrived and had been procured at the mandis in the district during the corresponding period last year.

The official figures compiled by the Agriculture department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the entire 2,45,200 hectares of wheat crop, has been harvested across 11 blocks in the district so far.

When it comes to procurement, Asia’s biggest grain market Khanna has received the maximum of 1.03 LMT of wheat so far followed by 91,644 MT at Jagraon, and 91,604 MT at Mullanpur Dakha.

Among other mandis, 65,855 MT of the crop has arrived at Doraha, 41,215 MT at Hathur, 57,001 MT at Kila Raipur, 39,308 MT at Ludhiana, 75,746 MT at Machhiwara, 37,716 MT at Maloud, 75,972 MT at Raikot, 46,598 MT at Sahnewal, 45,062 MT at Samrala, and 45,402 MT of wheat has arrived at the grain markets under Sidhwan Bet market committee so far.

Of the total arrivals so far, the government agencies have procured 7.08 LMT while the private agencies have purchased 1.11 LMT of wheat, which together was 100 per cent of the total 8.19 LMT arrivals, leaving very negligible 28 MT unsold.

While over 7.13 LMT of the procured wheat, which accounted for more than 87 per cent of the total purchased stock, has been lifted from the mandis, the rest 1.06 LMT of the purchased grains, which accounted for less than 13 per cent of the total purchased wheat, were also in the process of being lifted from the grain markets.

Ensuring swift purchase, payment: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said,“While ensuring swift procurement, lifting of the grains and payments to the farmers, we have made elaborate arrangements to avert any sort of inconvenience or hardship to the peasants visiting the mandis. The procurement agencies have been instructed to maintain the lifting pace of the procured stocks to ensure maximum space available for the fresh arrivals in the grain markets.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

