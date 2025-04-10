Wheat procurement begins at Asia’s largest grain market

The district administration has commenced wheat procurement across the region, with all necessary arrangements firmly in place to facilitate a smooth and efficient process for farmers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Wednesday visited the Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna here to kick-start the procurement process.

The DC also interacted with farmers and assured them that the administration would ensure smooth procurement of grains.

In a statement issued, Jain said procurement centres had been operationalised, equipped with adequate infrastructure for weighing, storage and timely payments. He said 10 MT of wheat was purchased at Khanna mandi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“To ensure transparency and resolve grievances, duty magistrates have been deputed at key procurement mandis. The officials will oversee fair practices, monitor quality checks and address any concerns raised by farmers. Officials will ensure that farmers may not face any difficulty and if they have any grievance, officials would sort it out immediately,” the DC said. He said government’s focus was to provide a hassle-free experience to farmers. All stakeholders, including procurement agencies and cooperatives, were directed to prioritise farmers’ convenience.

The DC also hinted that strict action would be taken against any malpractice. The government aims to procure 124 lakh MT of wheat this year, with a bumper crop expected in the state, said Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, adding that farmers would receive Rs 2,425 per quintal for their wheat, with payments made within 24 hours. The state has secured a Rs 28,894 crore cash credit limit to ensure smooth operations throughout the season. The government has also ensured adequate storage space, with 99 per cent of the required gunny bags already procured.