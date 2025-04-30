DT
Wheat procurement in full swing in dist

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Workers load wheat bags in a truck at a grain market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. INDERJEET VERMA
The process of wheat procurement is going on in full swing in the district and government procurement agencies are procuring and lifting the produce from the Ludhiana mandis.

According to the data, 2,46,247.5 metric tonne (MT) has been procured by government agencies in Ludhiana East and 2,64,952.95 MT in Ludhiana West till April 28. In Ludhiana East 86.24 per cent wheat has been lifted, while in Ludhiana West, it is 79.78 per cent.

District Food and Supply Controller-West (DFSC) Shefali Chopra said that Ludhiana was at the forefront in the state in lifting of wheat. “More than 80 per cent of the wheat procured has been lifted in the district. Punjab had a bumper crop this season and the department was making every effort to make procurement hassle free and disbursing payments within 24 hours of purchase,” she said.

“While the increase in the MSP is a positive step, but the hike has not fully covered the rising input costs being incurred by farmers. Our demand to fix MSP as per Swaminathan Committee remains unanswered. The MSP should be linked with price index to get the benefit of inflation,” said Harjit Singh, a farmer at Ludhiana’s grain market.

