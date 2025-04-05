Wheat yet to be harvested, all set for procurement

Wheat crop in the district is yet to be harvested and factors such as weather conditions and late sowing are the main reason behind it. Meanwhile, all preparations have been done by the administration for smooth procurement of wheat in the district.

Paramjeet Singh, a farmer from Samrala, said wheat was yet to be harvested in Ludhiana and it would start arriving in grain markets by Baisakhi.

“This year the weather was little abrupt. The winter season was short, then summer arrived and temperature started rising but with rainfall, the morning and evening temperatures came down. Crop was sown late and it is yet to be ripened fully for harvesting and it will take a few more days,” he said.

Another farmer, Kulbir Singh, from Begowal village said if temperature rises suddenly, then there were chances that the crop ripens early and it could also lead to grain shrivelling due to heat stress, leading to reduced yield and quality. “This year, the crop will mature at its own time as temperature is going normal for the crop and it is expected to be harvested in coming week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration was all geared up for the smooth procurement of wheat in the district and all arrangements have been made for the same.

8,29,755-MT wheat expected to arrive

A total of 8,29,755 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive in 108 grain markets in the district while 27 temporary yards have been set up.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said 8,29,755 metric tonnes of wheat was expected to arrive this year.

He said there was sufficient availability of gunny bags, besides proper arrangements for lifting and payments were already made in all purchase centres where farmers would get the payment of their produce within stipulated time frame.

The Deputy Commissioner said the state government would procure wheat at the increased minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal.

DFSC West, Shefali Chopra, said: “All arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of wheat in all grain markets have been made. Sufficient space is available for storage and all previous stocks have been cleared”.

Sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies will supervise procurement procedures.