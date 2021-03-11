Wheat yield drops 25 per cent in Ludhiana district, heat wave cited reason

From 9.21 LMT, procurement dipped drastically to 6.91 LMT

Wheat yield drops 25 per cent in Ludhiana district, heat wave cited reason

A grain market wears a deserted look as wheat procurement season draws to a close in Ludhiana on Friday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 21

In what appears to be the result of the intense heat wave that damaged the produce immensely, a whopping 25 per cent less wheat yield was recorded in Ludhiana district this procurement season, the administration has confirmed. From 9.21 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) grains purchased last Rabi season, the wheat procurement dipped drastically to 6.91 LMT during the current season, which had almost come to a close on Friday, the official figures revealed.

What they say

Wheat grain yield reduced drastically due to the intense heat wave this summer in the state. This led to losses to farmers. I met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to demand Rs 500 per quintal compensation for our farmers for low yield of wheat grain during the current procurement season. I have been assured of favourable consideration of our genuine demand. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab

We are committed to purchase every single grain of wheat arriving in mandis across the district, ensure payment of the procured stocks within 48 hours and lifting within 72 hours of the purchase. Though mandis are still open for purchase, wheat arrival is negligible. Only 49 tonnes of wheat arrived on Friday. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Sharing details, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Surabhi Malik, who reviewed the wheat procurement here this afternoon, told The Tribune that though grain markets were still open for purchase, but only negligible produce was arriving these days after maximum crop had been procured across the district. “We have not only been able to make payment for the entire procured wheat within 48 hours of purchase, but also lift the entire stock from mandis within 72 hours of procurement,” she added.

Divulging agency-wise procurement details, the District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC), Harveen Kaur, said a total of 6,91,443 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived and procured during the past 49 days of the current procurement season at 109 grain markets and six sub yards across the district. This was 24.96 per cent less than 9,21,440 MT wheat purchased in the district during the corresponding period last year. She said the entire payment of the procured stock, which amounted to Rs 1,393.61 crore, was made to farmers within the stipulated 48 hours of the purchase of their grains while total wheat stock purchased was lifted from mandis and yards within the stipulated 72-hour deadline, fixed by the government.

Record private purchase

Interestingly, private agencies made a record purchase of wheat in the district this season. Procurement of grains by private traders shot up phenomenally from 894 tonnes in 2021 to 93,647 MT this season, which was a record 10,475.05 per cent increase.

